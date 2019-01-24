LA GLORIA – There are four bloodless bull fights left in the 2018-2019 season with four fights remaining on the schedule.

The next fight will take place Saturday Jan. 26 at the Santa Maria Bullring located 4877 FM 1017.

For the third time world class matadors will be performing including Manolo Martinez, Michelito Lagravere, Leal Montalvo, Paulo Campero and Rocio Moreli.

Gates for the events ope at 1 p.m. and the bull fights begin at 4 p.m. Tickets for each event are $30 for the sunny section, $35 for shade and $40 for reserved box seats.

For reservations call 956-481-3300.