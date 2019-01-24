The U.S. Border Patrol selected Chief Rodolfo Karisch as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector and Commander of the Joint Task Force – West, South Texas Corridor (JTF-W STC).

Throughout his career, Chief Karisch served in multiple executive leadership positions including Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector and the Del Rio Sector as well as Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Professional Responsibility for Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Karisch brings more than 35 years of law-enforcement experience to the Rio Grande Valley. His law enforcement career began as a police officer with the El Paso (Texas) Police Department in 1983, before joining the U.S. Border Patrol in 1986 where he has served in various field assignments and command roles on both the Southwest and Northern borders.

“I am honored to serve alongside the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol here in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Chief Karisch. “I look forward to working alongside of our dedicated employees, strengthening external partnerships and continuing our mission to secure the border.”

Chief Karisch has direct oversight of the tactical and strategic operation of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles, 316 coastal miles, and 34 counties. As Commander of the JTF-W STC, he coordinates integrated operations for more than 10,000 CBP employees throughout approximately 463,900 square miles, 697 river miles and 1,000 coastal miles from the Del Rio Sector to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPRGV.