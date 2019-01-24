IDEA Public Schools is pleased to announce that IDEA Quest College Preparatory has been named as one of 24 Texas schools nominated as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) this morning.

“We are extremely proud of the staff and students at IDEA Quest College Preparatory for their commitment to excellence,” says JoAnn Gama, Co-Founder, President and Superintendent of IDEA Public Schools. “This nomination places IDEA Quest among some of the highest-performing schools in the nation and is a testament to their dedication and hard work.”

Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students perform at very high levels or where exemplary progress has been made toward closing achievement gaps among subpopulations while also maintaining high achievement levels among all students. The TEA determines these metrics by an analysis of student assessment and student demographic data.

Each nominated school has an economically disadvantaged population of 30.9 percent or greater. Since its inception, more than 8,000 schools nation-wide have received the distinction including IDEA Academy Mission in the Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools category in 2018.

Nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Announcements of the national award winners will be made in September 2019. Schools that receive the award will be recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.