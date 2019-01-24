Furloughed federal employees to receive free admission during the government shutdown

The ninth annual McAllen International CarFest kicks off this weekend, starting on Friday, January 25 and continuing through Sunday, January 27, 2019.

All furloughed federal government employees that are being affected by the government shut down will receive free admission to CarFest on Friday, January 25 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Just bring appropriate government-issued I.D.

This weekend’s event will feature more 300 cars on display, from exotic models, to muscle cars and even celebrity vehicles like the Batmobile, which measures over 20 feet long.

Regular admission to the event is $15 for adults and FREE for kids under 12 years of age.

For more information, along with a schedule of events, visit www.mcallencarfest.com or call the McAllen Convention Center at (956) 681-3800.