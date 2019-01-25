Juanes among concert headliners

HIDALGO – The city of Hidalgo will host the 43rd annual Borderfest and will celebrate the India.

At an announcement at the State Farm Arena Friday city leaders along with members of the Indian Association of the Rio Grande Valley invited the community to the event from Feb. 28 through March 3 at the State Farm Arena.

“Our Borderfest was created to unite cities, cultures and different communities,” Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado said. “Every year the festival has made special honors to a different country by bringing a little bit of its culture.”

The event will feature several activities and concerts including a Holi, The Festival of Colors Saturday March 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Borderfest will feature three main shows: Juanes (March 1), Prince Royce (March 2) and Ramon Ayala (March 3). The shows come with with fairgrounds admission which is $15 per day for adults and $5 per day for children. There will be a 3-day pass for $25.

“India is the land of festivals and Bollywood, the movie capital of the world,” Hari K. Namboodiri, president of the IARGV said. “So welcome to Borderfest and thank you Hidalgo.”

Friday March 1, the annual Abrazo and square dance in Reynosa will take place at 9 a.m. The Budweiser Grand Parade will be March 2 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found at www.hidalgoborderfest.com