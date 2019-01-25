EDINBURG - The 51st annual Fiesta Edinburg will take place Thursday Feb. 21 through Sunday Feb. 24 at the Edinburg Municipal Park. The festival, which celebrates Edinburg as a county seat, will feature Texas Country artists Roger Creager and Tejano legend Little Joe y La Familia as headliners.

This year the event will be completely free and will also feature the Heart of America Carnival, plenty of food, arts and crafts and entertainment like a white tiger show.

“This event is about family,” Executive Director Ronnie Larralde said. “I remember being a kid, going to Fiesta Edinburg and working Fiesta Edinburg as a volunteer. During tough times it is something to celebrate and enjoy.”

Roger Creager will take the stage Friday night and Little Joe will perform Saturday night. Edinburg municipal park is located 714 S. Raul Longoria.