Veterans Memorial High School student, Cheyenne Garza (Alto), received 5A All-State honors from the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). She will be performing with other All-State Choir members from throughout the state. The concert is set for February 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. She is the daughter of Bianca Garza and Simon Garza.

Garza had to go through a very competitive process before she could earn this prestigious honor. She had to compete against many students in various competitions such as at Region, Pre-Area, and Area. There is a total of 33 Regions and 8 areas throughout the state and each region goes through this process to select their All-State Band members.

Garza will attend the TMEA Clinic/Convention and participate in three days of rehearsals that will be directed by nationally recognized conductors. TMEA is the organization that sponsors the Texas All State competition to promote students' dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage TMEA member directors to support their students in this development.

The Veterans Memorial High School Choir is under the direction of Choir Directors Vanessa Rodriguez and Ricardo Garza.