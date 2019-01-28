Six members of the McAllen High Mariachi Oro have earned spots on the 2019 TMEA (Texas Music Educators Association) All-Region Mariachi Ensembles following auditions held recently.

Several hundred students competed for just 50 positions. They will take part in the TMEA All-Region Clinic and Concert, scheduled for March 29-30, at the La Joya ISD Performing Arts Complex. They will work with world-class clinicians and mariachi educators from across the nation before performing in a Grand Concert with the best mariachi students in the Río Grande Valley.

The McAllen High students are Jesús Villegas (2nd Chair Trumpet), Cristian Contreras (1st Chair Vihuela), Natalie Carmona (2nd Chair Alto Vocals), Ashley Treviño (18th Chair Violin), Andrew Morales (6th Chair Trumpet), Anthony Cisneros (1st Alternate Harp).

