Mission CISD Fine Arts Department is proud to announce that 66 middle school students were selected for the All City Band. Before being selected for this honor, students prepared and went through an audition process in the first semester of school. In the second semester, the top performers selected have one day to practice for their big debut.

All City Band was created four years ago to showcase the very best band students from each of the sections in each middle school. On January 15th, Mission High School hosted the All City Middle School Band Concert in the Fine Arts Auditorium. This was a night in which each of these top performers were able to show the audience their talent. Congratulations to the All City Band members!

The All City Band members are:

Alton Memorial Jr. High

Damian Hernandez, Luis Campos, Abrianna Garcia, Cruz Segovia, Camila Marin, David Rimada, Osvin Martinez, Ronaldo Maldonado, and Vanessa Villegas.

Mission Jr. High

Stephanie Geren, Kendra Salazar, Grecia Mayorga, Luz Luna, Monique Sifuentes, Aaron Villarreal, Maya Gonzalez, Kailey Kaufman, Cecilia Garcia, Karl Schmidt, Erica De Leon, Danielle Rodriguez, Cristian Vela, Felix Gutierrez, Jenna Garcia, Sarah Resendez, Noema Treviño, Sarah Martinez, Kayla Cruz, Javier Solis, Dyanni Martinez, Christine Zayas, Jennifer Almaguer, Isabella Garza, Tristan Munoz, Keira Garcia, Andre Garcia, Orlando Loya, Brianna Vallejos, Omar Nunez, Quincy Handy, Alexander Salinas, and Damian Adams.

R. Cantu Jr. High

Alexa Olivarez, Carlos Moya, Holly Garza, Sarah Luna, Adriana Lerma, Roy Cardenas,

Kevin Bravo, Rey Calderon, Trenton Garcia, Emiliano Moreno, Leonel Lopez, Alejandro Hinojosa, and Samantha Yanez.

K. White Jr. High

Madison Garcia, Diego Chaire, Cesar Sanchez, Emmanuel Martinez, Jason Salinas, Enrique Hernandez, Ivanna Villarreal, Ivan Hinojosa, Rudy Treviño, Adrian Heredia, and Valerie Compean.