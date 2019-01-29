Five choir students from McAllen ISD have earned All-State recognition, continuing McAllen ISD’s tradition of excellence in the fine arts.

The students, four from McAllen Rowe High and one from McAllen Memorial High, will perform at the nation’s largest music educators’ convention -- the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention set for February 13-16, in San Antonio.

The students include Brianna Amaya (Rowe), Dylan Moreno (Rowe), James Richardson (Rowe), Courtney Smith (Rowe) and Audra Wright (Memorial). This is the 40th consecutive year, McAllen ISD had produced at least four students who earned All-State recognition in music.

The Rowe High Choir Director is Ms. Stacy Gonzalez. The Memorial High Choir Director is Mr. Omar Samaneigo. McAllen ISD has been recognized as a national Best Community for Music Education for the last six years in a row.

Nearly 73,000 students entered the All-State competitive process in Texas. Only 2.4% (1,780) receive this prestigious recognition for choir, band or orchestra.

These students competed and advanced at the District, Regional and Area levels. At the convention, they will participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of more than 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education.