Mission High School hosted the Texas Public Service Association (TPSA) State Qualifying Competition on Saturday, January 12, 2019. A total of 20 schools were in attendance and over 500 students participated in the competition. Mission CISD had a total of 20 students qualify for State Competition which is set for March 28-29, 2019 in Bryan, Texas. Nineteen students are from Mission High School and one student is from Veterans Memorial High School.

“Our students have put forth a lot of effort in their training for their event in order to compete against other schools and qualify for state. Each event contains leadership, ethics, respect, good morals and team work,” states Frank Rios, MHS Law Enforcement teacher/Southwest Representative for RGV. “Communication is also key for some of these events as they prepare for real life events in Law Enforcement. Our students are dedicated and excited to advance to state and hopefully we can bring home trophies that represent Mission CISD.”

The State Qualifiers are as follows:

Blood Splatter - Ryan Vick, Leeann Molina, and Victoria Blanco.

Building Search - Esai Ayala, Gabriel Perez, Heriberto Bernal and Angel Montoya.

Bunker Gear Race - Alexis Aranda

Cell Extraction- Esmeralda Garcia, Zackery Clemons, Fabian Ahumada, Nathaniel Hernandez, Alexia Sandoval, and Gerardo Esquivel.

Felony Traffic Stop – Miranda Neagle, Samuel Lopez, Jose Martinez, and Marco Navarro.

Fire Search and Rescue – Alexis Aranda

Traffic Stop – Jesus Molina

Male Fire Agility Course – Zackery Clemons, and Fabian Ahumada

Crime Scene Investigations – Noevelyn Garza, Miranda Neagle, and Leeann Ayala.

Criminal Case Analysis – Noevelyn Garza and Esmeralda Garcia.

The law enforcement students are under the direction of Belinda Anzaldua, Aaron Clemons, and Frank Rios and they have provided the knowledge and training to help students compete in their events. Congratulations to all the State Qualifiers!