SAN JUAN - PSJA Early College High School Softball Player Elaine Madera signed to play softball with Prairie View A&M University today surrounded by her family, coaches and friends.

Elaine is a four-year Varsity Softball player and during her tenure has earned various awards. She was awarded All-District selections that included: Freshman year Second Team All-District 2nd Baseman, Sophomore year 1st Team All-District Pitcher and her Junior year she was named 2nd Team All-District Pitcher. She is a dynamic athlete who also played volleyball for two years.

Her passion for softball started at a very young age. At only 8 years olds she was part of a local softball traveling team, then later played with South Texas Fully Loaded in New Braunfels and is finishing her high school career with Next Generation in Austin.

While attending PSJA ECHS, Elaine has taken advantage of the Early College Program and has earned 43 college hours. She is excited to continue her softball career at the collegiate level as she plans to pursue a degree in Kinesiology. Elaine would like to then return to the Rio Grande Valley and follow her father's footsteps by becoming a coach.