We may have not made the rain disappear last Saturday, but we sure did make the most of it. It turned out to be a pretty (chill) great day. If you recall, our last few weeks have been laser focused on sushi and we needed one more week to close out January successfully. However, as you all know, when there's any sign of inclement weather around here, we all stay inside and forget about the world. So what are two hungry girls to do? Thank goodness for delivery!!!

While the Valley has the traditional delivery outlets like Favor and Grub Hub, our latest sushi-venture came directly from Bamboo Sushi. Through doing some research (a.k.a. social media stalking our friends) we kept bumping into majestically executed to-go boxes, filled with fresh and bright-colored rolls. We became enchanted with this sorcery and had to get our hands, nay, our mouths on it!

Owner and chef, Paco from Bamboo Sushi, is a local from McAllen whose passion and creativity for the sushi cuisine has led him to create a family owned business that “makes sure [their] clientele receives and enjoys every part of their service, from the exquisite food to the catering.” Paco guarantees that his services are one of a kind. And, having experienced it first hand, they truly are! We were taken aback when we opened our door and lo and behold, Paco was hand delivering our sushi!

Besides personally delivering your sushi, Paco takes your call, prepares every dish and does it all with a big smile on his face. If you're not sure what to order, you can totally give Paco a call and tell him which sushi dish on his Facebook page rocks your world.

Dear readers, you know your girls and you know that our number one priority is to put you first. That's why we put ourselves through these long and strenuous “research and development” sessions. Just like each week we went through the grueling process of ordering (almost) everything on the menu. wink

We had a few extra mouths to feed so we naturally ordered 20 Fried Chicken dumplings, a.k.a. pot stickers, to get the ball rolling. Impressively, our pot stickers were still piping hot when we opened up our delivery trays and, in spite of the moisture the steam creates, perfectly crisp and scrumptious. The Whale Shrimp, three prawns prepared Tempura style and filled with avocado and cream cheese, were out of this world DELISH! Do yourselves a favor and DO NOT skip out on ordering either of those two items.

After we had the delightful experience of “warming up” our taste buds, we moved on to the equally pleasing rolls. With our “quitting is not an option” mindsets, we continued with our pleasure principle and dove into gobbling up our: Spicy Crab Hand Rolls, Katrina Roll (fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy salmon on top), Fortune Roll (steamed shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with crab), Bamboo Roll (fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy crab), Manhattan Roll (fried salmon with avocado, cream cheese and seared tuna with special sauce) and Sexi Roll (wrapped in Soy paper, filled with fried shrimp and avocado, topped with fresh mango and mango. Yes, we did eat all of that and enjoyed every last bite. We have no doubt that you won't have any regrets about your Bamboo Sushi orders, either.

To find out more about Paco's Bamboo Sushi, call him at (956) 513-3807 or visit his Facebook page @Bamboö Sushi-Delivery to Go. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.