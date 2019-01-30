Ten Mission High School (MHS) students have qualified for the state Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competitions. The students qualified based upon their performance at the recent FBLA Area 4 Leadership Conference.

Pictured are the students who have qualified for state. On the front row, from left to right are: Roberto Ramirez III, personal finance; Leslie C. Rivera, accounting 1; Neftaly Rivera, health care administration; Yasmin Castillo, health care administration; Ysaa Garcia, health care administration; Jizzel Maldonado, advertising. On the back row are: Luis Muñoz, accounting 1; Mikayla Treviño, personal finance; Aaron Relko, accounting 1; Ashmin Torres, spreadsheet applications.

The FBLA Texas State Leadership Conference will be held in Houston, Texas in early March.