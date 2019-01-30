The Veterans Memorial High School (VMHS) varsity Mariachi Toros de Plata competed this past weekend at the Regional UIL Mariachi Contest with the hopes of impressing the judges enough to advance to state UIL competition. The ensemble received a Division 1 superior rating from the judges, advancing them to their fourth state UIL competition appearance in a row. The state competition will be held February 22 and 23 at The University of Texas-RGV.

Pictured are members of the Mariachi Toros de Plata at the regional contest. On the top row from left to right are: Jaime Peres, Ramiro Flores, Brandon Salinas, Angel Rios, Alberto Aguilar. On the middle row are: Crystal Cabrera, Alexcis Pina, Olivia Flores, Selina Barrientos, Melanie Pena, Audrey Vela, Araaly Aguilar, Seihda Valverde. Bottom: Julian Alcaraz.