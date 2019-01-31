The Edinburg Juneteenth Committee is actively seeking members to help steer and promote the 2019 Juneteenth celebration.

The Juneteenth Planning Committee provides oversight and planning of the City’s Juneteenth program and activities.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, it’s an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.

Anyone interested can fill out an application form on the city’s website at www.cityofedinburg.com/government/boards_commissions_and_committees. Please note that the requirements, unless otherwise noted, are that all applicants must be residents of Edinburg.

For more information contact Magdiel Castle at magdiel@edinburglibrary.us or via phone at 956-393-2314. Please email your application or drop it off at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. Edinburg, TX.