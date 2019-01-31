Fifty-six students from Mission High School (MHS) and Veterans Memorial High School (VMHS) gathered together this week to celebrate a milestone that makes them workforce-ready before they even graduate from high school. The students are part of the Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Health Science Academy program and have not only successfully completed the Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) course of study, but have also passed their certification exams. The celebration held on January 29 was to recognize the course completion, and to officially have a pinning ceremony for the 56 students who have earned their CNA certifications. Many of the students are actually juniors in high school and will continue their studies and earn other health related professional certifications before they graduate from high school next year.

This represents just one of many career oriented programs that students at Mission CISD can take advantage of as they not only prepare for college, but also a career. Last year, about 2,000 professional certifications were earned by Mission CISD high school students through programs offered at the district’s high schools.

In addition to the 56 CNA students who earned their pin so far, another 60 will be eligible for certification testing by the end of the school year.

Pictured are CNA students from MHS and VMHS who received their course completion certificates and those who also earned their CNA certifications.