PHARR – PSJA Early College High School’s Mariachi Maravilla de San Juan earned 1st Division Superior ratings at the UIL Region XV Mariachi Contest held at the La Joya ISD Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 26 and advanced to the State competition.

The students are under the leadership of Mariachi Director Adriana Olivan. Congratulations to the group and good luck at the 3rd Annual UIL State Mariachi Contest held in San Antonio on Saturday, February 23.