PHARR – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD's Dual Language Development/Biliteracy Director Olivia Martinez-Tovar was named the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Bilingual Educator Honoree Award during the 24th Annual RGV Texas Association for Bilingual Education (TABE) Conference recently held at South Padre Island.

For the last 15 years, Martinez-Tovar has worked in the area of Bilingual Education. She earned a Master’s Degree in Bilingual Education from the University of Texas-Pan American in 2005 and also holds certification for Principal, EC12, Early Childhood, and Bil/ESL EC6.

As the PSJA Dual Language Enrichment Program Director for the past four years, she has focused on faithfully implementing the nationally recognized program, currently serving over 14,000 students.

Through a rigorous curriculum, students who participate in the PSJA Dual Language Enrichment Program are academically instructed in English and Spanish, from Pre-Kinder to 12th grade. As a result, students have the opportunity to master both languages and enhance their education by developing the ability to fluently speak, read, write, and think critically in English and Spanish, which allows them to compete successfully in a global economy.

"We have so many amazing students who have set great goals for themselves," Martinez-Tovar said. "We take pride in the opportunity to help them to accomplish those goals by providing them with a first-class bilingual, biliterate education."