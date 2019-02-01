Senator Hinojosa filed Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) No. 13 to protect Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park from the proposed construction of a border wall through this treasured site. This SCR, if passed, would urge the United States Congress to oppose construction of a border wall through the 600 acre park along the Rio Grande which serves as a wildlife corridor that allows native species to survive.

Senator Hinojosa released the following statement on the filing of this SCR:

"Bentsen State Park is one of the RGV's most treasured and visited sites. Not only is it part of the World Birding Center which attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually, it is also a gathering place for families and friends of all ages and economic status. Our state parks protect our native wildlife and also help promote a healthy lifestyle for our residents. I will do everything I can to protect this park for our children, grandchildren and future generations."

Senator Hinojosa previously sent a letter to the U.S. Border Patrol Branch Chief expressing his concerns about the proposed wall and the impact it would have on park operations, wildlife habitat, and public visitation that would lead to a decrease in public visits and even possible closure. Senator Hinojosa encouraged border patrol to continue exploring alternatives to the wall project and noted that as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee and member of the conference committee that writes the final budget, he has secured millions for the Texas Parks and Wildlife to protect our border and provide safety for those visiting the park.

In the letter to U.S. Border Patrol Senator Hinojosa made the following request:

"I am requesting that CBP work with TPWD to look for alternatives to reduce or limit the damage done to Bentsen State Park. Border security is best achieved through collaborative working relationships and enhanced communication between our federal, state, and local law enforcement."

A concurrent resolution is used when both chambers have an interest in a particular matter. Such resolutions may originate in either chamber but must be adopted by both. Concurrent resolutions may be used to memorialize (petition) the U.S. Congress to take certain action. Concurrent resolutions, except those that pertain solely to matters between the two chambers, must be submitted to the governor for approval.

Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa proudly represents the counties of Nueces, Jim Wells, Brooks, and Hidalgo (part). Senator Hinojosa currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and serves on the Senate Committees on Property Tax; Natural Resources & Economic Development; Transportation; and, Agriculture.