McAllen Public Library, in partnership with Workforce Solutions, invites the public to Job Fair 2019 on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library, located at 4001 N. 23rd Street. Attendees will get to connect with employers from several different companies, fill out printed and online applications, and have onsite interviews. Attendees should bring updated resumes and dress interview ready.

“The City of McAllen prospers when we all prosper and having a good job is key to making that happen,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “Partnering with Workforce Solutions to host this job fair helps our community and residents to become a part of our area’s workforce, contribute to our local economy and just as importantly, provide individuals with a job to provide for themselves and their family a bright future.”

McAllen Public Library hopes the job fair will act as a “one-stop shop” for people to gather and network for the future, offering face-to-face communication with employers, a computer lab for online applications, and a centrally-located facility with public transportation accessible by McAllen Transit to empower the community.

“Bringing career opportunities to job seekers has been greatly enhanced through the partnership between Workforce Solutions and the McAllen Public Library. Together, we provide the resources necessary to make a positive impact within our community,” said Francisco Almaraz, CEO of Workforce Solutions.

The job fair will feature the following employers: 7-Eleven, Inc.; AARP; ABT; Applebee’s; AT&T; Auntie Anne's; BBVA - Compass Bank; Bert Ogden; Biomat/ Grifols LLC.; Black Turtle; Border Patrol; BridgePoint Insurance Agency and Permit Center; City of McAllen; Cricket Wireless; Customs and Border Protection; Doctors Hospital Renaissance; Express Employment Professionals; H & R Block; Idea Public Schools; Infinity Insurance - Customer Service Dept.; Limex Sicar LLC.; Med Care EMS; Metal Processing International; Palenque Grill; Select Staff; Schneider; South Texas Health Systems; Spectrum; Spherion; STC; Teleperformance; Texas Department of Criminal Justice; Texas Department of Public Safety; Ticketmaster; T-Mobile; Top Golf; Tyson; T TEC; Foods Universal Pressure Pumping; U.S. Census Bureau; UTRGV; Vantage Bank; Versatile Staffing; Walmart; Wonderful Citrus;.

“We are excited to partner with Workforce Solutions and help connect our patrons with employers,” said Kate Horan, Library Director. “This event will combine the library and Workforce Solution’s resources to benefit job seekers, employers, and the entire community.”

For more information, call McAllen Public Library at (956) 681-3000.