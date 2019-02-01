A short film written, directed, and edited by Mission High School student, Sebastian Trejo is advancing to the second qualifying round in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival competition. The student films are previewed, critiqued and ranked by judges on originality, cinematic storytelling, and technical execution. Projects qualifying go through a second qualifying round. Those qualifying from the second round then advance to the State Semi-final round. Projects advancing to the state level get ranked first through sixth at the State Festival usually held in Austin, Texas.

The project by Trejo is titled, Entry 23. You can view the short film online at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63_WVKCyWPs.

Entry 23 includes a cast of Trejo’s fellow MHS Encore Theatre students. They include: Ivan Gonzalez, Juan Segovia, Miranda Davis, Ariana Gonzalez, Dyllon De Leon, Krystal Gonzalez, Andres Rodriguez, Sebastian Trejo.