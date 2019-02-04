EDINBURG –Hidalgo County is celebrating 50 years of successful programming in AgriLife’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Melissa De Leon presented a state proclamation declaring that the EFNEP is a grassroots initiative brought on through Texas A&M whose endeavors helps those who are most at risk to suffer from food insecurity.

"The EFNEP helps individuals acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behavior changes necessary for economic and nutritious diets that contribute to personal development," said De Leon.

The program is designed for limited resource families, caregivers and youth, continually providing lifelong family learning. The program also teaches the essentials of nutrition, food safety, food resource management, food preparation, and the importance of physical activity.

“Program graduates reflect significant, lasting improvement in eating behaviors and healthy food habits,” De Leon said. “We aim to serve the local community by improving the quality of life for families and children.”

Commissioners Court recognizes all the EFNEP graduates, volunteers, and Extension professionals in Texas who, together, have worked tirelessly for 50 years to enhance the quality of life of residents.