EDINBURG –Capt. Adalberto Ruben Hinojosa was honored by Commissioners Court for his 34 years of outstanding service as a member of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Born in Edinburg Nov. 9, 1961, Hinojosa began his career with the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16, 1983 as a detention officer. During his career he achieved the ranks of deputy sheriff, academy training coordinator, lieutenant, and captain. He earned his Master Jailers and Master Peace Officer licenses and became a Certified Public Manager.

"I've known this man for many years," said Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra. "He brought a lot of knowledge to the forefront of our team."

Hinojosa has a distinguished record with the Sheriff’s Office; most notably as one of the architects of Operation El Cibolo in 2003 where he was instrumental in coordinating and overseeing the largest prisoner transfer in the history of the Sheriff’s Office from the old jail to the new facility in a 24-hour period without a single incident.

After over three decades of dedicated service Hinojosa will be retiring from his duties with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you for this day. What started as a job, turned into a career and for that I am grateful and hopeful.”