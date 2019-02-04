Sunday Speaker Series will highlight Frontier Times Museum

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to wander the majestic hill country of Texas, you may have come across a little town known as Bandera, known to many as the “Cowboy Capital of the World.” This town nestled in the hill country is also home to the Frontier Times Museum. To further explain the importance of this museum and its collection, Programs & Events Officer at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg, René Ballesteros, will present, “Frontier Times: From Bandera to the RGV,” Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at the MOSTHistory.

The mission of the Frontier Times Museum is to serve “the [Bandera] county and visitors through eclectic collections… that [promote] Bandera County and its impact on the Texas frontier.” It was founded by J. Marvin Hunter, who was part of the news printing business and also publisher of the Frontier Times Magazine from 1923 until 1954 in Bandera. In this presentation, Ballesteros will highlight the pages of the Frontier Times Magazine and connect the tales of rebellion and hardships between Bandera and the Rio Grande Valley.

Ballesteros is a graduate of the University of Texas - Pan American. He is currently the Programs & Events Officer at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg, Texas, where he has worked for more than 10 years.

Sunday Speaker Series is included in the fee for regular museum admission. FRIENDS of MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.

This program is made possible with generous support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Mrs. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.