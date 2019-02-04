Keep McAllen Beautiful will be celebrating its eight annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, March 2, 2019, starting at 7:00 a.m. and continuing through 12:00 p.m. at Mcallen Municipal Park, located at 1921 North Bicentennial Boulevard. The fun and family friendly event invites participants to get active, celebrate trees, and enjoy the beautiful Rio Grande Valley almost-spring weather.

“Arbor Day is a day when we celebrate nature's gift of trees, the tall providers of shade, fruit, fun, and habitat for many different kinds of wildlife,” said Chris Lash, Coordinator for Keep McAllen Beautiful. “Aside from the many activities that everyone can participate in to learn more about caring for our trees, the Arbor Day Celebration is a fun-filled day where anyone can participate in a timed 5K or 10K run, a 25 or 62.5 mile bike tour, and let’s not forget the Kid’s 1 Mile Run."

Entrance to the park is free, the cost to participate in the timed runs or bike tours are either $25 or $35, while the Kids 1 Mile Run is free.

The Keep McAllen Beautiful Arbor Day Celebration encourages everyone to come out and make a difference by helping establish a dedicated tree-planting fund for McAllen by participating in any of the events. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to come learn from an Urban Forester about planting and maintaining trees, through one of the workshops that will be offered on-site that day. The event will feature a vendor area, educational activities for kids, free trees that will be given away, music, food vendors and much more. Join in for a good walk, run, bike ride, food, fun, and some beautiful tree giveaways.

All running events will be closed off to traffic and bike tours will feature Support and Gear and law enforcement support. This is an event that is geared towards the entire family. To register for the events, head to www.keepmcallenbeautiful.org or call (956) 681-4562 for more information.