The Mission High School (MHS) DECA Chapter is advancing 22 students to state competitions. The students qualified based upon their performance at the recent District 1 Career Development Conference. The state competition will be held later this month in Dallas, Texas.

Students competing in Innovation Plan are: Genesis Trujillo, Gissel Lopez, Zachary Lopez. Students advancing in Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research are: Bianca De La Rosa and Marco Flores. Competing in Business Services Operations Research will be Rochelle Saenz. Monica Duarte and Oscar Cantu will compete in Independent Business Plan. In Learn and Earn, Ayssa Garcia and Alyssa Ybarra are advancing. Competing in Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product will be Maielah Davis, Krystal Gonzalez, and Sebastian Rodriguez. Advancing in International Business Plan are: Joana Juarez, Emily Barragan, Emily Gonzalez. Mikayla Trevino is advancing in the Independent Business Plan contest. Demetrio Gonzalez, Carlos Ibarra, and Javier Flores will be competing in the Start Up Business Plan competition. Miajolie Resendez and Yarah Garcia are advancing in the Community Service Project competition.

In addition to these areas of competition, Emily Barragan will also interview at state as a scholarship finalist. Emily Gonzalez will serve as the District Officer representing the district.