Weekly Events From Feb. 6 - Feb. 12
Wednesday
Feb. 6
Wednesday Night Comedy
Corey Mack headlines, hosted by Sonia Trevino featuring Lina Ester with special guest Rick Cano & Jesse Lopez.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Sunset Yoga in the Park
The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Geocaching
A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Winter Texan Snowbird Extravaganza
Annual trade show for senior lifestyle
Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr
9:30 a.m.
Winter Texan Wednesday
Second Infantry Football Team, the best football team in Texas
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Freetail Brewery Pint Night (San Antonio)
London Grill & Tavern
129 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
7 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
with Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 7
Amplified Thursday
With SouthPaw Sonata (Austin)
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
8 p.m.
The Power of the Mesquite Bean
A presentation by Victoria & Jaclyn Cappadona where they share their unique and healthy recipes.
Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Willie J. Laws
The bluesman is back in McAllen for three nights
Centennial Club, 1410 Austin Ave. - McAllen
$15
7:30 p.m.
Love & Chocolate
A pre-valentine's day celebration featuring music by Inevitable and cake decorating contest. For more information call (956) 383-6246.
Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 8
The Kitchen Witches
Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two mature cable access cooking show hostesses, they have hated each other since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. A play by Caroline Smith. Visit www.iloveit.live for more showtimes.
Itheatre at The Tower, 120 S. Kansas Ave. - Weslaco
$10 GA, $15 Preferred Seating
7 p.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
2019 Lunar Year Festival
Celebrate the 2019 lunar new year honoring the hog at PSJA Southwest. Festivities include dragon dance, traditional foods, authentic music and special performances by students in schools currently piloting the Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Program.
300. E. Rancho Blanco Rd. - Pharr
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
33rd Annual All Valley Boat Show
All weekend several boats, equipment, clothing and accessories.
McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
12 p.m.
Alegria 2019
UTRGV Ballet Folklorico presents six shows over two weekends. Visit www.utrgv.edu/balletfolklorico.com for complete schedule.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg
$15 adults, $10 students/seniors, $5 child
7:30 p.m.
Giants
An exclusive viewing of the art of Manuel Zamudio and live music by Linda Crystal.
The Phoenix Gallery, 18 S. Main St. - McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Gambas Mexican Seafood
Ribbon Cutting
2510 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. Ste. S – Edinburg
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 9
Led Zeppelin Tribute
Cine El Rey
311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
9 p.m.
13th Annual Friendship Festival
Enjoy a parade along with food vendors, live music, kiddie rides, show and shine car expo.
City of Granjeno, 6603 S. FM 494 – Granjeno
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Armadillo Country Ball
A fundraiser for St. Matthew's Episcopal School featuring live bands, wine & craft beer and food & dance.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg
$100
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
PBR Velocity Tour
Bert Ogden Arena
4900 S. I69 C – Edinburg
$15 - $100
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
UTRGV Baseball
Fan appreciation day featuring a live performance by Matt & The Herdsmen followed by Orange and Gray Scrimmage.
UTRGV Baseball Stadium, 920 N. Sugar Rd. - Edinburg
$1
Noon
Omar Chaparro
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$35 - $75
8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 10
Jazz Storytime
Celebrate black history month with a special family story time.
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 11
Monet and Merlot
Painting with Friends, by Imelda Partida of Corina's Tea Room. Material to be provided. For questions call (956) 289-0625.
Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
$25
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Spay-Ghetti & No Balls
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser sponsored by Mama's Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen. Pet friendly event. Funds to help low cost spay/neuter clinic.
Mama's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 401 N. 10th St. - McAllen
$20 per person
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 12
Love Stinks
An Anti-Valentine's Day Concert by the McAllen Wind Ensemble.
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$7 - $12
7:30 p.m.
Tejano (Film)
Cine El Rey
311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.