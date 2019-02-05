Weekly Events From Feb. 6 - Feb. 12

Wednesday

Feb. 6

Wednesday Night Comedy

Corey Mack headlines, hosted by Sonia Trevino featuring Lina Ester with special guest Rick Cano & Jesse Lopez.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Sunset Yoga in the Park

The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Geocaching

A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Winter Texan Snowbird Extravaganza

Annual trade show for senior lifestyle

Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr

9:30 a.m.

Winter Texan Wednesday

Second Infantry Football Team, the best football team in Texas

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Freetail Brewery Pint Night (San Antonio)

London Grill & Tavern

129 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

7 p.m.

Wine Down Wednesday

with Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 7

Amplified Thursday

With SouthPaw Sonata (Austin)

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

8 p.m.

The Power of the Mesquite Bean

A presentation by Victoria & Jaclyn Cappadona where they share their unique and healthy recipes.

Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Willie J. Laws

The bluesman is back in McAllen for three nights

Centennial Club, 1410 Austin Ave. - McAllen

$15

7:30 p.m.

Love & Chocolate

A pre-valentine's day celebration featuring music by Inevitable and cake decorating contest. For more information call (956) 383-6246.

Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday

Feb. 8

The Kitchen Witches

Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two mature cable access cooking show hostesses, they have hated each other since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. A play by Caroline Smith. Visit www.iloveit.live for more showtimes.

Itheatre at The Tower, 120 S. Kansas Ave. - Weslaco

$10 GA, $15 Preferred Seating

7 p.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

2019 Lunar Year Festival

Celebrate the 2019 lunar new year honoring the hog at PSJA Southwest. Festivities include dragon dance, traditional foods, authentic music and special performances by students in schools currently piloting the Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Program.

300. E. Rancho Blanco Rd. - Pharr

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

33rd Annual All Valley Boat Show

All weekend several boats, equipment, clothing and accessories.

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

12 p.m.

Alegria 2019

UTRGV Ballet Folklorico presents six shows over two weekends. Visit www.utrgv.edu/balletfolklorico.com for complete schedule.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg

$15 adults, $10 students/seniors, $5 child

7:30 p.m.

Giants

An exclusive viewing of the art of Manuel Zamudio and live music by Linda Crystal.

The Phoenix Gallery, 18 S. Main St. - McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Gambas Mexican Seafood

Ribbon Cutting

2510 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. Ste. S – Edinburg

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 9

Led Zeppelin Tribute

Cine El Rey

311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

9 p.m.

13th Annual Friendship Festival

Enjoy a parade along with food vendors, live music, kiddie rides, show and shine car expo.

City of Granjeno, 6603 S. FM 494 – Granjeno

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Armadillo Country Ball

A fundraiser for St. Matthew's Episcopal School featuring live bands, wine & craft beer and food & dance.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg

$100

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

PBR Velocity Tour

Bert Ogden Arena

4900 S. I69 C – Edinburg

$15 - $100

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

UTRGV Baseball

Fan appreciation day featuring a live performance by Matt & The Herdsmen followed by Orange and Gray Scrimmage.

UTRGV Baseball Stadium, 920 N. Sugar Rd. - Edinburg

$1

Noon

Omar Chaparro

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$35 - $75

8 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 10

Jazz Storytime

Celebrate black history month with a special family story time.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday

Feb. 11

Monet and Merlot

Painting with Friends, by Imelda Partida of Corina's Tea Room. Material to be provided. For questions call (956) 289-0625.

Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

$25

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Spay-Ghetti & No Balls

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser sponsored by Mama's Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen. Pet friendly event. Funds to help low cost spay/neuter clinic.

Mama's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 401 N. 10th St. - McAllen

$20 per person

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Feb. 12

Love Stinks

An Anti-Valentine's Day Concert by the McAllen Wind Ensemble.

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$7 - $12

7:30 p.m.

Tejano (Film)

Cine El Rey

311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.