ALAMO – PSJA Memorial Early College High School Junior, Ashlynn Sanchez, was recently selected as the winner of the Region One Technology Conference 2019 Logo Contest.

As part of the contest, open to K-12 students in Region One ESC schools, Sanchez competed with student submissions from across numerous school districts including Edinburg CISD, Harlingen CISD, Los Fresnos CISD, and United ISD.

As the Logo Contest winner for the Region One Technology Conference, her design will be used in all social media, marketing, and conference flyers. In addition to the recognition and credit for her talent, she was awarded Beats Wireless Headphones.

“We know a lot of time and effort went into creating the logos for our conference and we want to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to everyone who submitted a logo,” said Fabiola Fuentes the Region One Program Assistant in the announcement. “All the submissions were excellent, and it was a hard decision to select just one.”