Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) announced that South Texas College and the Starr County Industrial Foundation (SCIF) will receive $100,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce through the Economic Development Administration's Technical Assistance Program.

The award will be to develop the Starr County Strategic Plan which focuses on workforce and economic development.

“It's just the beginning,” Economic Development Administration Area Director Jorge Ayala said. “The idea of the plan is to give the community direction as to where they should be spending future dollars and their effort.”

South Texas College President Dr. Shirley Reed said the goal of the college is to asset map Starr County for future development, job growth and ultimately increasing the income level of all residents.