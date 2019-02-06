During one of those weeks when life seems to be dead set on repeatedly kicking you in the derriere and Father Time is NOT on your side, Saturday has crept up on you and you realize you have less than 48 hours to meet your personal deadline for a crucial and dear-to-your-heart item on your weekly “to-do list”, what’s a girl to do? Well, we Texas girls go on the hunt for some good ol’ hearty, carnivorous and quickly served up comfort food. With that, loyal readers, comes a fun-filled month of food trucks and indulgence that you will, no doubt, thank us for.

Via Messenger

Trisha: Eek! (shocked emoji) Where the heck did this week go?! Today or tomorrow?

Gaby: Sorry, it’s been cray cray.

Trisha: Same!

Gaby: We can meet today. At a work event. Come over we can talk strategy.

Trisha: 10-4. I’ll text you when I’m on my way.

After finally managing to be in the same place at the same time, we exchanged some healing hugs and sighs of relief before mutually deciding on taking advantage of what was right in front of us, a gift from above food truck enticing us with the scent of smoked meat.

Gaby: Smell that?

Trisha: Oh, thank goodness, I thought I was so hungry it was causing full on hallucinations with aromas and all!

Gaby: Ha! Not this time. The Tailgate on Wheels food truck is out in the parking lot.

Upon approaching the truck, we were promptly greeted by friendly faces and an eager willingness to assist. The only problem was, although not uncommon, we wanted one of EVERYTHING on the menu! Somehow, we temporarily set our hunger aside and made a joint decision to order up only 75% of the menu. You see? We do practice self restraint from time to time. *wink*

As soon as our Tacos de Fajita (five corn tortilla tacos filled with chopped fajita) were handed to us con todo (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime), we knew we were in trouble….the good kind. We topped them off with our choice of salsa, ate them up in what seemed like just a few bites, and moved on to tackle the loaded nachos (tortilla chips with a generous amount of creamy, melted cheese, topped with chopped fajita, chicken, sausage and some pickled jalapenos). No, we did not stop there. We take our work very seriously, so we HAD TO taste the brisket dog. Yes, a hot dog topped with shredded brisket and melted cheese, plus a loaded papa to complement the family feast. No need for shocked expressions, we did have help, but not much. lol Not a single sidekick was hurt while feasting. As a matter of fact, we can assure you that we’ll all be back for more.

To track down Tailgate on Wheels, or book them for your next birthday party or company outing, call (956) 424-2993. Visit the Facebook page @tailgateonwheels and find out where they’ll be next. You can also email owner and Chef Joey Mendoza at mendozaam@aol.com for more information.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.