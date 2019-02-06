IDEA McAllen College Preparatory students are headed to the state Science and Engineering Competition this March at Texas A&M University after competing among nearly 800 projects and winning 11 out of 22 different categories at the 59th Annual Rio Grande Valley Regional Science and Engineering Fair (RGV RSEF) at UTRGV Brownsville on February 2nd.

The students conducted science and engineering research on campus in a range of science and engineering categories before placing in the district competition and advancing to the RGV RSEF. Here, the IDEA McAllen team competed against students from across the South Texas region including schools from Jim Hogg, Zapata, Willacy, Starr, Cameron, and Hidalgo Counties.

The campus is no stranger to the competition. Since first participating in the competition seven years ago, IDEA McAllen has had Grand Champions, International Qualifiers, and even received an invite to the White House. Last year, IDEA McAllen College Preparatory even became the first IDEA campus to advance to Internationals.

“We are extremely proud of the hardworking students and coaches who represented IDEA McAllen,” says Joán Alvarez, Principal at IDEA McAllen College Prep. “I strongly believe our students are changing the world through science, engineering, mathematics, and research. We are excited for the state competition and dedicate this journey to our seniors who are completing their 7th year of competition.”

IDEA McAllen will now represent the RGV region and compete against the best teams across Texas at the state fair at Texas A&M University in College Station on March 29th and 30th. The event will include 20+ categories spanning across engineering, biological sciences and physical sciences.

Winning high school entries at the state level will have the opportunity to advance to compete in the Intel® International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) this May.