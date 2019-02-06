South Texas College will be hosting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, as they prepare to help taxpayers process their returns ahead of the filing deadline on April 15.

The VITA office will be open Feb. 4 – March 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be located at the Pecan campus portable building #27B on the west side of campus.

VITA works in cooperation with United Way of South Texas and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and is a free income tax service. The program offers free tax assistance to people who make approximately $55,000 or less.

“VITA benefits the taxpayers and gives them the opportunity to receive their taxes free,” said Accounting Instructor and VITA Coordinator, John H. Wilson. “Our Accounting students at STC are able to assist VITA with doing the tax returns online with the taxpayer present.”

Those who are interested in the free income tax preparation, identification and documents are required. Taxpayers must have their social security card, along with all necessary documents.

For more information regarding VITA, please contact John H. Wilson at 956-872-3519.