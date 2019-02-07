Thursday

Feb 7, 2019 at 11:23 AM


The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Program is excited to announce that the number of locations that will be providing students with a Supper Meals continues to expand and now includes the following sites:

 

Alton Elementary School

 

Bryan Elementary School

 

Cantu Elementary School

 

Escobar/Rios Elementary School

 

Leal Elementary School

 

Marcell Elementary School

 

Midkiff Elementary School

 

Mims Elementary School

 

O’Grady Elementary School

 

Alton Memorial Jr. High School

 

K. White Jr. High School

 

R. Cantu Jr. High School

 

Cavazos Elementary School

 

Mission Collegiate High School

 

Veterans Memorial High School

 

The Supper Meal is free of charge to all Mission CISD students.

 

Dates and times when the supper meals will be offered will vary, depending upon afterschool programs. Please check with the campus administration for dates and days of service. We invite all Mission CISD campus students to join us for supper.