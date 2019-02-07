The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Program is excited to announce that the number of locations that will be providing students with a Supper Meals continues to expand and now includes the following sites:
Alton Elementary School
Bryan Elementary School
Cantu Elementary School
Escobar/Rios Elementary School
Leal Elementary School
Marcell Elementary School
Midkiff Elementary School
Mims Elementary School
O’Grady Elementary School
Alton Memorial Jr. High School
K. White Jr. High School
R. Cantu Jr. High School
Cavazos Elementary School
Mission Collegiate High School
Veterans Memorial High School
The Supper Meal is free of charge to all Mission CISD students.
Dates and times when the supper meals will be offered will vary, depending upon afterschool programs. Please check with the campus administration for dates and days of service. We invite all Mission CISD campus students to join us for supper.