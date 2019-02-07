The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Program is excited to announce that the number of locations that will be providing students with a Supper Meals continues to expand and now includes the following sites:

Alton Elementary School

Bryan Elementary School

Cantu Elementary School

Escobar/Rios Elementary School

Leal Elementary School

Marcell Elementary School

Midkiff Elementary School

Mims Elementary School

O’Grady Elementary School

Alton Memorial Jr. High School

K. White Jr. High School

R. Cantu Jr. High School

Cavazos Elementary School

Mission Collegiate High School

Veterans Memorial High School

The Supper Meal is free of charge to all Mission CISD students.

Dates and times when the supper meals will be offered will vary, depending upon afterschool programs. Please check with the campus administration for dates and days of service. We invite all Mission CISD campus students to join us for supper.