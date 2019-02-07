After competing against 1,500 other high schools students from across the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and Corpus Christi, 19 students from Veterans Memorial High School’s (VMHS) DECA Chapter are advancing to state competition. The DECA state conference will be held in Dallas, Texas at the end of February.

Students advancing as a part of team competitions are: Abigail Amaya, Leslie Borrego, Franchise Business Plan; Christopher Bravo, Jose Cerda, Start Up Business Plan; Andrea Flores, Deyla Rodriguez, Public Relations Project; Fernanda Gonzalez, Mia Gonzalez, Community Service Project; Ximena Herevia, Magally Jarez, Jaelin Lopez, Innovation Plan; Alejandro Martinez, Adal Ordonez, International Business Plan; Ashley Perez, Audry Perez, Aileen Ybarra, Business Growth Plan.

Students advancing individually are: Jennifer Moreno, Professional Selling; Gabriel Pena, Principles of Marketing; Mandy Pena, Principles of Finance; Alexandria Salinas, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series; Danielle Hallquist, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling.