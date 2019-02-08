McALLEN – The City of McAllen would like to remind residents that its Passport Division is open every second Saturday of the month. They will open Saturday, February 9.

They will accept applications from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No matter where you go, a U.S. passport will get you back home. To learn more about travel requirements for U.S. citizens visit http://www.mcallen.net/news/item/2016/04/25/passport-day-in-mcallen

City of McAllen Passport Acceptance Facility is located in the Downtown Parking Garage at 221 S. 15th Street.