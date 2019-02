PHARR - PSJA North Early College High School Senior Noah Gonzalez signed a letter of intent to play college football for Texas Wesleyan University during a special ceremony today surrounded by his family and friends.

Noah was 30-6A 2nd Team All-District Outside Linebacker and was a key player for the Raiders during his tenure at PSJA North. He will be graduating from high school with 21 college hours and plans to major in Exercise Science while at Texas Wesleyan.