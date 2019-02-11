Ruby Riott talks all things wrestling ahead of WWE Live event

EDINBURG – The Road to WrestleMania drives through the Bert Ogden Arena Friday Feb. 15 with a WWE Live event, featuring a full card including three championship title bouts. Superstars making the trip to South Texas include Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey, the Riott Squad and more.

The No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship and member of Riott Squad, Ruby Riott took time to talk to us about how she got into wrestling, being a No. 1 contender, an injury that sidelined her and more.

Valley Town Crier: How did you get into wrestling?

Ruby Riott:I have a different story than most of my peers. I didn't watch it much when I was a kid, I was mostly in theater and fine arts but two best friend's oldest brother started doing it and we attended shows around Indiana. We would watch and have a great time of being in the crowd that I wanted to give it a try. I actually started in a backyard and I fell in love with the art of sports entertainment.

I loved the possibilities and creativity of being whoever you wanted, expressing whatever you wanted and from there I spent the next six years touring.

VTC: Aside from the obvious scale between WWE and independent wrestling shows, what are some of the aspects that do carry over that make your career easier while being at WWE?

RR:My career in independent wrestling was mostly to find out who I was. When I was I kid I was shy, not very confident and an introverted kid. Sports entertainment really brought out my best qualities of all of the things I wanted to be. I wanted to express to the world and to show young women and women in general that have a similar difficulty in being who they are, that being something different and accepting that “different” is normal.

It really helped me mold who I am today and I think if it was not for the steps I needed to take, I do not think I would be a contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

VTC: Last year you suffered a knee injury, what was the road to recovery like?

RR: It was difficult honestly. It was the first time I ever actually been out and benched for a long period of time. Having to sit back and watch Smack Down every day and being with my girls (Riott Squad) was difficult, but at the same time watching Sarah (Logan) and Liv (Morgan) succeed and win matches and that alone made the hard work to return worth it. But that was also when they announced Evolution (WOEMN'S PPV) and I was not able to participate in that. I was determined to be a part of the first ever women's pay-per-view but I have been able to do incredible things and I am motivated to come back a better performer.

VTC: What can fans expect from the WWE Live Event at the Bert Ogden Arena?

RR: A WWE Live Event is unlike anything else, obviously you see everything on television but it is a much more intimate atmosphere to be able to be up close and personal with some of your favorite WWE Superstars. You will see you favorite superstars and be heard. You can cheer as loud as you want to, boo as loud as you want to and just have fun. It is a family-friendly show. We travel so much that once we are in town it is a shame if you do not go watch.

Tickets for the WWE Live Event are on sale now at the Bert Ogden Arena box office and website. They range from $25 - $105. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.