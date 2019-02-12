Weekly Events from Feb. 13 - Feb. 19

Wednesday

Feb. 13

Wine Down Wednesday

with Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Sunset Yoga in the Park

The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Geocaching

A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Laughs Before Love

Comedian Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez will headline with Mario Superstar Salazar, Rudy Barba and Sonia Trevino.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10 or $15 for couples.

9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Singles Night

The second annual singles mixer will feature drink specials, a special bar menu and a guest DJ.

Bodega Tavern & Kitchen, 2901 N. 10th ST. - McAllen

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Coffee with the Mayor

Join Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina for coffee and pan dulce.

La Morenita Bakery, 1102 W. University Dr. Ste. B – Edinburg

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Thursday

Feb. 14

Valentines Day with Dogfish 120

Also on tap will be Avery Barrel Aged Raspberry Truffle Stout, special food menu, Sandra Nicholson performing on the patio.

Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen

6 p.m. - midnight

Love Fiesta

Music to dance and sing your heart out, special drinks, games and other surprises. Reservations recommended, (956) 715 – 8024.

Las Pupusas del Itacate, 807 S. Jackson Rd. - Pharr

8 p.m.

Freetail Texicali Pint Night

Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room

100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

8 p.m.

Must Love Dogs

Singles meet and greet with dog tags, dog treats raffles and more. Bring your dog!

University Drafthouse, 2405 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Valentines Traffic Light Party

Green = single, Yellow = maybe, Red = Taken; A party for everyone. By The Way will perform

Bourbon St., 4800 N. 10th St. - McAllen

9 p.m.

Valentines Show & Dance

Serjio & Ropin the Wind

Hillbilly's, 6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen

$5

8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Crimespree (Plymouth, MA)

with Reinforce

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$7

9 p.m.

Friday

Feb. 15

She Came to the Valley

Special Screening during Artesano Market Days

Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission

12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The South Texas Ramblers

American Legion Post 37

1305 E. Jasmine Ave. - McALlen

7 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

Food Park Unplugged

Performance by Eddie Saenz

McAllen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Matt Castillo

Hillbillys

6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen

$10

8 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 16

Old Time Preachers Quartet

Bibleville Conference Grounds

1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo

10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

3rd Annual Book Festival

By the Raving Press Events, more than 20 authors, artists and photographers. There will also be an open mic segment featuring poets, singers and music performances.

Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. - Mission

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Artesano Market Days

Event aimed to highlight a rich cultural awareness for hand-crafted artesano work inspired by history and tradition both foreign and doemestic.

Mission Events Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission

10 a.m.

Alegria 2019

Mars Overdrive

Ranch House Burgers II

409 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 105 – Mission

8 p.m.

La Mafia

Pharr Events Center

3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr

$22 - $47

7 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 17

Futon Blonde (ATX)

with Bison & TV Flesh

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

9 p.m.

Monday

Feb. 18

Julio Iglesias

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$70 - $300

7 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Feb. 19

Peter Steiner

Trombone

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg

$10

Dirty Dancing

Screening

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th st. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Babes of Broadway

McAllen Community Concert

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Blvd.

$20 - $50

7:30 p.m.