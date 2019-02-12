Weekly Events from Feb. 13 - Feb. 19
Wednesday
Feb. 13
Wine Down Wednesday
with Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Sunset Yoga in the Park
The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Geocaching
A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Laughs Before Love
Comedian Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez will headline with Mario Superstar Salazar, Rudy Barba and Sonia Trevino.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10 or $15 for couples.
9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Singles Night
The second annual singles mixer will feature drink specials, a special bar menu and a guest DJ.
Bodega Tavern & Kitchen, 2901 N. 10th ST. - McAllen
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina for coffee and pan dulce.
La Morenita Bakery, 1102 W. University Dr. Ste. B – Edinburg
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Thursday
Feb. 14
Valentines Day with Dogfish 120
Also on tap will be Avery Barrel Aged Raspberry Truffle Stout, special food menu, Sandra Nicholson performing on the patio.
Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen
6 p.m. - midnight
Love Fiesta
Music to dance and sing your heart out, special drinks, games and other surprises. Reservations recommended, (956) 715 – 8024.
Las Pupusas del Itacate, 807 S. Jackson Rd. - Pharr
8 p.m.
Freetail Texicali Pint Night
Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room
100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
8 p.m.
Must Love Dogs
Singles meet and greet with dog tags, dog treats raffles and more. Bring your dog!
University Drafthouse, 2405 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Valentines Traffic Light Party
Green = single, Yellow = maybe, Red = Taken; A party for everyone. By The Way will perform
Bourbon St., 4800 N. 10th St. - McAllen
9 p.m.
Valentines Show & Dance
Serjio & Ropin the Wind
Hillbilly's, 6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen
$5
8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Crimespree (Plymouth, MA)
with Reinforce
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$7
9 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 15
She Came to the Valley
Special Screening during Artesano Market Days
Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission
12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The South Texas Ramblers
American Legion Post 37
1305 E. Jasmine Ave. - McALlen
7 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
Food Park Unplugged
Performance by Eddie Saenz
McAllen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Matt Castillo
Hillbillys
6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen
$10
8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 16
Old Time Preachers Quartet
Bibleville Conference Grounds
1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo
10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
3rd Annual Book Festival
By the Raving Press Events, more than 20 authors, artists and photographers. There will also be an open mic segment featuring poets, singers and music performances.
Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. - Mission
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Artesano Market Days
Event aimed to highlight a rich cultural awareness for hand-crafted artesano work inspired by history and tradition both foreign and doemestic.
Mission Events Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission
10 a.m.
Alegria 2019
Mars Overdrive
Ranch House Burgers II
409 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 105 – Mission
8 p.m.
La Mafia
Pharr Events Center
3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr
$22 - $47
7 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 17
Futon Blonde (ATX)
with Bison & TV Flesh
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
9 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 18
Julio Iglesias
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$70 - $300
7 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 19
Peter Steiner
Trombone
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg
$10
Dirty Dancing
Screening
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th st. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Babes of Broadway
McAllen Community Concert
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Blvd.
$20 - $50
7:30 p.m.