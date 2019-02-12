"The Fall In Love With Leadership McAllen” recruitment mixer will be held at Bodega Tavern & Kitchen this Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is designed for prospective applicants to meet current class members and Leadership McAllen alumni to learn about the organization and the application process.

Leadership McAllen Chair Gaby Jones, said, "Since its inception Leadership McAllen's mission has been to help develop future leaders. We look forward to meeting people in the community who have an interest in applying for Leadership McAllen."

The event is open to the public. For more information, please contact Leadership McAllen at info@leadershipmcallen.org.

Leadership McAllen has been in existence since 1981. Its mission is to identify and motivate emerging leaders, develop their potential for community leadership by exposing them to the realities, opportunities, and challenges facing McAllen and its citizens. There are over 900 alumni across numerous different industries, and many of the graduates have gone on to serve on community and city boards, and currently hold or have run for public office.