EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District recently hosted its annual science fair contest, receiving hundreds of entries from students at 38 elementary and middle schools.

The Edinburg CISD Science Department organized the competition, which was comprised of 26 science categories for elementary school students and 15 science categories for middle school students.

“I think it is a good idea to actually have kids do science fair projects to get them use to the creativity,” said Joanna Hinojosa, a chemistry teacher at Vela High School. “When they do these science fair projects, a lot of it is from home-based materials from all different things you can find at home. It shows how science relates to everything in your everyday life.”

More than 300 students received trophies for their science projects during the awards ceremonies that were held at theEdinburg Activity Center for the middle school competitors and at Canterbury Elementary School for the elementary school competitors.

Hundreds of science projects were on display prior to each of the awards presentations, including experiments in chemistry, engineering, microbiology and physics.

“They learn things that they had no idea was out there in actually researching and experimenting,” said Ralph Haskins, a physics teacher at Vela High School. “It’s very important for them to experiment and to learn about the scientific method. That is what they are doing – feeling the physics first hand.”