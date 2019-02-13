Join us at Speer Memorial Library in Mission on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, for a discussion of Crazy Rich Asians, to take place in the library’s Community Room at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish, and at 6:30 p.m. in English. Everyone is welcome to attend and discuss the book.

Rachel Chu, originally from California, is an economics professor at New York University where her boyfriend, Nick Young, is also a professor. A native of Singapore, Nick was raised in London, growing up to be a humble and unpretentious man.

But, unbeknownst to Rachel, Nick is also from one of the wealthiest families in Asia—making him one of the most eligible bachelors in Asia. So, when Nick takes Rachel on a summer vacation to Singapore to meet his family, her expectations, and those of the family, couldn’t be more different.

Written by Kevin Kwan, and first published in 2013, Crazy Rich Asians is a lively novel about the lives of the rich and famous in Asia, opulent wealth, old money versus new money, family politics, and Mainland versus Overseas Chinese.

We will have some copies of the book available for check out to those who sign up for the book discussion, or you can stop by our Reference Desk, or call at 580-8754, and we will try to obtain a copy for you via Interlibrary Loan. This title is also available as an eBook and eAudiobook at http://hidalgocotx.oneclickdigital.com.

For more information, or to sign up for the book discussion, please call William Renner at 580-8754 or 580-8750. You can also register at the Reference Desk, or by email at reference@missiontexas.us.

Speer Memorial Library is located at 12th and Kika De La Garza in Mission.