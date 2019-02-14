ENNIS

The Ennis Police Department is investigating the death of a deceased Ennis woman as an accident after she was reported missing by her family last month.

Search volunteers found the deceased body of Emily Wade, 38, in a creek bed Monday morning Jan. 21 after an extensive search, according to an Ennis Police news release. Wade was reported missing earlier in the month after she was seen leaving a friend’s residence around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, according to a previously published Daily Light report.

Her family filed a missing person’s report with the department after she did not show up for work. Ennis Police Lt. Mike Hopson said the creek bed where Wade was found was known to be flooding the night Wade went missing.

Hopson stated that the department does not suspect foul play in Wade’s death at this time.

“Right now, we believe it was an accident,” Hopson expressed. “But we’re still leaving everything else open until we can prove it.”

Hopson explained that the department is still searching for Wade’s 2012 Nissan Altima, which as of publishing remained missing.

Hopson said a Texas Department of Safety dive team searched the creek over the weekend but were unable to find anything. Hopson explained that DPS believes that the vehicle may be entirely submerged in the creek bed.

“They think it’s covered in dirt,” Hopson stated. “We’re going to have to do some more things with the creek right now before we can find the car.”

The body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office after search volunteers recovered it. Hopson said an autopsy would determine positive identification and the cause of death.