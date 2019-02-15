Residents to help keep city clean and spur community involvement next month

The City of Mission is once again hosting a bulky items curbside collection to make life easier on residents. It is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to discard of unwanted items they have stored in their home or around their property. The program, set for March 11-14, promotes the value of having a clean city, raises consciousness of litter habits and improves overall community pride. The city will be divided into four quadrants—each with a specific date for large items to be collected (see map).

Bulky items accepted for collection include: furniture, mattresses, BBQ grills, water heaters, fencing, small pieces of carpeting, up to three TV’s and three wooden pallets.

Residents can leave their items right outside their home, by the curb. Homeowners are encouraged to keep bulky items away from low hanging tree limbs and cables, or in front of parked cars or mailboxes. The discarded items must by placed at the curb no later than 7:00 a.m. Citizens may not leave bulky items on vacant lots for pick up.

No brush will be accepted during this particular collection.

Other items NOT accepted during collection include: household trash in bags or boxes, hazardous materials, household cleaners, tires, motor oil, car batteries, construction material, and remodeling debris (bricks, sheetrock, insulation, flooring, concrete, shingles).

A separate brush collection will be held at a later time. Items MUST be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on the designated date Monday thru Thursday. For more information on the bulky items curbside collection, please call the City of Mission Sanitation Department at (956) 583-2564.