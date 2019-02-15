Residents can exercise while having fun

Let’s keep Mission moving! Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña invites the public to take part in the City of Mission’s first ever community-wide wellness ride to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.

Families are encouraged to join city leaders Thurs. Feb. 28, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Leo Peña Placita Park to ride bikes, run or just walk for leisure. This is not a race. Everyone is a winner when you take steps to get healthy. Vendors are encouraged to join the fun.

The Community Bike Ride will kick off one of many wellness rides Mayor O’Caña plans to host because healthy communities make for happy communities.

WHO: City of Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña

WHAT: Community Wellness Ride

WHEN: Thurs. Feb 28, 2019 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Leo Peña Placita Park

For vendor information please contact Aida Lerma at 956-580-8729 to register.