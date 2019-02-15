PHARR -- The National Speech and Debate Association has ranked PSJA North Early College High School Senior Dago Lopez among the top three students in the country in two different categories.

Throughout his high school years, Lopez has been involved in extracurricular activities such as theatre, and speech and debate events. He was recently ranked number one in Texas in both the Prose and Poetry categories, and currently ranks third in the United States for the same categories.

National Speech and Debate Association rankings are based on points earned by student participation in speech and debate activities such as UIL, public speaking events and service activities.