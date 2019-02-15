Hidalgo County Urban County Program has been approved by the Texas General Land Office as a sub-recipient for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds.

The primary focus of the housing recovery program is to provide relief for residents affected by the 2015 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding events.

"GLO provided up to $2 million dollars for housing assistance," said Director Diana Serna. "The monies will go towards housing assistance for 11 colonias within Pct. 4."

Due to the limited amount of Disaster Recovery CDBG funding available, the method of distribution focused initially on the most affected areas of the county, Serna said.

The Urban County Program was created in 1988 by the County of Hidalgo and participating cities. The purpose of the union was to enable the County to qualify as an “Urban County” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This designation allowed the County to receive an entitlement portion of HUD Community Development Block funding based on a formula that measures population, poverty levels and quality of housing stock. This designation does not include existing entitlement communities such as McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, and Pharr. These communities receive CDBG funding directly from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.