WEST AUSTIN

Registration open

for PurpleStride walk

Registration is open for the PurpleStride Austin walk to raise funds to battle pancreatic cancer. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 9 at Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th St.

The community event is hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Austin Affiliate. Funds raised through the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor, Precision Promise, Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry.

For more information, or to register or donate: purplestride.org/austin.

EAST AUSTIN

Applications accepted

for coding program

Latinitas is accepting applications for a program to teach girls in grades eight through 12 how to code and become certified.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting March 30, meeting Saturdays for eight weeks at the Latinitas office, 1023 Springdale Road, Building 9E.

Students will work with instructors and guest speakers who work in computer science, engineering and technology development and will learn fundamentals of Javascript and website building, along with higher order functions, to create their own website.

This program is free, and students will receive a $75 stipend and a certificate outlining their accomplishments upon completion of the program.

To sign up: bit.ly/LatinitasCode.

SOUTH AUSTIN

'Gospel According to André’

to be screened Wednesday

The Dougherty Arts Center, at 1110 Barton Springs Road, will celebrate Black History Month with a screening of the documentary “The Gospel According to André” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

From the segregated Jim Crow South to the capitals of the world, the life and career of André Leon Talley are on display in this film by Kate Novack.

Registration is recommended at bit.ly/2BCr4Pr.

HAYS COUNTY

Clerk’s substations

to be closed Tuesday

The Hays County clerk’s substations in Dripping Springs, Kyle, and Wimberley will be closed Tuesday.

“Hays County has added an additional court-at-law to accommodate the population growth, and when all three courts have jury selection days, we need to bring our substation clerks in to support them,” said County Clerk Elaine Cάrdenas. “The substations will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 20, at their regular times.”

The main office at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, will be open during its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

WIMBERLEY

Concert to benefit

Operation Good Shepherd

Singer/songwriter Kelly Willis will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Operation Good Shepherd.

The event will be at Susanna’s Kitchen at Wimberley United Methodist Church, 1200 County Road 1492; and pie, organic coffee and tamales will be available.

Adults are $20; ages 17 and younger are $5.

BASTROP

Alzheimer's group sets

'Lunch and Learn' Friday

Alzheimer’s Texas Lunch and Learn will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Bastrop New Haven, 2604 Texas 71.

Stephen Catoe, Alzheimer’s Texas education specialist, will teach the Feil validation method, a way of communicating with and helping disoriented individuals. A light lunch will be provided.

Registration is required by calling 512-241-0420 or emailing vcardenas@txalz.org.

ROUND ROCK

Registration open

for talent show

Registration is open for Brushy Creek’s Got Talent, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

Participation is open to all ages and types of performers, including singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and musicians. Bands are asked to compete at the annual battle of the bands instead. The cost is $5 to compete, but the event is free to attend.

Registration is required at the community center or at bcmud.org.

— American-Statesman staff