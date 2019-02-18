Sunday Speaker Series to feature anthropology professor from UTRGV

Cemeteries across South Texas host the remains of settlers of the region and their families. Many people, however, were not fortunate enough to have a family cemetery or a place to be buried. For those who had no family, a public burial ground would be the final resting place. The earliest known public, or pauper, cemetery in Hidalgo County is the Hidalgo County Public Cemetery, which was founded in 1913. Sarah Rowe, Ph.D., from the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley, and her students created a project that would provide historical context for this cemetery. Rowe will discuss how the project began and its current findings during the Sunday Speaker Series presentation, “Lost Stories of Hidalgo County Public Cemetery,” Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Museum of South Texas History.

Rowe will share the recent research process, student analysis and preliminary results thus far completed on the Hidalgo County Public Cemetery. Rowe will also share the next steps for the project.

Rowe is an assistant professor of anthropology at UTRGV and a Fulbright Scholar to Ecuador. Her research interests include South American archaeology, critical cultural heritage, digital archaeology and collaborative community research. Rowe earned a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 2014. Prior to joining UTRGV faculty, Rowe served as Program Director of InHerit, a cultural heritage research initiative based at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Sunday Speaker Series is included in the fee for regular museum admission. FRIENDS of the MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.

This program is made possible with generous support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Mrs. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.