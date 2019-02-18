Historic church, wildlife and butterflies in Mission get last minute reprieve

Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña released the following statement regarding the U.S. congressional passage of the spending bill:

“I thank Congressman Henry Cuellar for adding language in the 2019 appropriations package to protect crucial public areas in the City of Mission. The federal funding bill, which also funds the border barrier construction, includes an important section prohibiting construction of pedestrian fencing at Bentsen State Park, La Lomita Chapel and the National Butterfly Center. This last-minute reprieve means our habitat will be protected and the nature tourism around the World Birding Center headquarters in South Texas can continue to thrive. La Lomita has been there since 1899. It is part of who we are. We are grateful that our historic shrine and our ecologically sensitive areas have been protected. They are a vital part of the history of Mission and Texas.”